Shrimporee festival moves to McCampbell Airport after 77 years in Aransas Pass

The Shrimporee festival has a new home this year, moving away from its longtime venue at Aransas Pass Community Park to McCampbell Airport in San Patricio County.

The relocation comes amid apparent disagreements between the city of Aransas Pass and the Chamber of Commerce, though officials couldn't comment due to ongoing mediation.

For Mark Kinney, the general manager of Butter Churn Restaurant, the move is disappointing.

"I would definitely want it more local. It just needs to be in the city... it's tradition. I mean, the Shrimporee is 78 years old now, and the tradition is to have it in the city, and I hate to see the tradition change, especially over some disagreements," Kinney said.

Kinney said the festival brings vital business into the area.

"The chamber is a vital part of what we do. They bring business into not only the Butter Churn but all of the surrounding area, the fishing, motels, everything that's here," Kinney said.

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Despite the change in venue, Kinney hopes the two sides can find common ground.

"They need to get together at a table and work the differences out. So once again we get to work together in the community to help each other out, not work against each other. I do think that we have that capability. Matter of fact, I know we have that capability to get that done. But as a community, I really want us to get together," Kinney said.

The Shrimporee runs October 16 through 18.

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