The 78-year-old Shrimporee festival is returning to its home in Aransas Pass after a brief plan to move it to the Ingleside Airport in San Patricio County.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce announced an agreement with the city to return the Shrimporee to its usual location at the Shrimporee Grounds. The 2026 Shrimporee is now set for October 15 through 18.

Shrimporee festival heads back to Aransas Pass, but residents suspect more to the story

Locals say the festival belongs in Aransas Pass.

"It should stay here," Raleigh B Ray Junior said.

"It should stay here in Aransas Pass," Robin Rank said.

"I feel like it definitely should stay in Aransas Pass because of the history that we have here," Judy Miller said.

"This is where it was for many years," Rick Rank said.

"I mean we are the only one that does have the shrimporee," Robin Rank said.

While residents are happy the festival is staying in town, many suspect there was more behind the dispute than the ongoing pavilion improvements cited in the chamber's announcement.

I went to both City Hall and the Chamber of Commerce to get answers about what really happened, but both organizations referred me back to the chamber's press release. Questions about the dispute remain.

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