San Patricio County Sheriff's Office responds to fatal truck fire near Aransas Pass

A 57-year-old woman has died after she was found seriously burned near a truck fire on Texas Highway 35 in San Patricio County.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a Facebook post that deputies received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, about a large brush fire behind a roadside park near Aransas Pass.

A patrol supervisor and a Department of Public Safety trooper arrived and discovered a Chevrolet truck on fire. Rivera said the truck's front wheels apparently went off a trail behind the park, which caused the truck to catch fire.

Officers found a woman in a ditch near the truck with serious burns. EMS and Halo Flight were called to the scene, and she was airlifted to a hospital.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office contacted the sheriff's office on Monday to report that the woman had died.

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