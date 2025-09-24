Rockport PD and local law enforcement investigating threat to Rockport-Fulton ISD

ROCKPORT, Tx — Threats believed to have been made by a Houston-area man toward Rockport-Fulton ISD are being taken with the “utmost seriousness” by local law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the Rockport Police Department announced via social media that an increased police presence would be seen on all Rockport-Fulton ISD campuses following threats referencing the district.

According to a statement from the district, the threats were made by an unknown male believed to be living in the Houston-area. The individual claimed he intended to “shoot up” the school today. However, it is unknown at this time whether the threats are legitimate.

Early this morning, our district was made aware of a threat directed toward Rockport-Fulton High School. The report involved an unknown male believed to be in the Houston area, who stated an intent to “shoot up” the school today. At this time, the legitimacy of this threat is unknown; however, we are taking it very seriously.



The safety of our students and staff is and will always be our top priority. The Aransas County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating and working to identify this individual. Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing police presence on campus today and taking additional safety measures.



I know how unsettling this information is. As both your superintendent and as a mother of a Rockport-Fulton student, I feel the same emotions you do. I am absolutely heartbroken that we live in a time where some people believe violence is the answer. Like you, I send my child to school expecting two things: that they will be safe, and that they will receive the education they deserve to prepare them for a bright future.



It is never my intent to alarm our students or families, but I do believe you must be made aware of this situation. Please know we are doing everything possible to protect your children and keep learning moving forward today.



We will continue to keep you informed if new information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding, trust, and support as we work together to keep our Pirate community safe. Dr. Lesley Austin Superintendent, Rockport-Fulton ISD

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 will update our reporting as more information is made available.

