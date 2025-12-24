Rockport community mourns fallen U.S. Army soldier Brandyn Allen days before Christmas

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Just days before Christmas, the coastal community of Rockport is filled with grief as residents mourn the loss of 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier Brandyn Allen.

With American flags held high, people from Aransas Pass and Rockport lined the streets to welcome home the fallen soldier on Tuesday. His escort was carried out by the Joint Base San Antonio Honor Guard in a solemn reminder of sacrifice.

Allen grew up in Rockport and was part of Hope Church Rockport, where he crossed paths with Vietnam War veteran Eddie Hollingshead during a church mission trip to Mexico.

"He's a great volunteer and a great individual and just a very humble heart," he said.

Hollingshead said he and his wife were devastated when they learned of Allen's passing.

John Solis, vice commander of the American GI Forum of the Rockport Area, also watched Allen grow up.

"This young man lived aross the street from my house. I used to see him everyday working on his dads garage, they are like a jack of all trades. They could fix anything and everything, and he was a great young man," Solis sad.

Now, Solis along the veteran nonprofit, join the community in grief, honoring Allen's life and service.

"It's a tragic loss for not just his family but the city of Rockport," Solis said.

While the cause of Allen's death has not been released, his impact is already being felt in the middle of this holiday season.

"Not too many people are willing to volunteer and go represent our country and sacrifice and that's what he was about… sacrificing," Hollingshead said.

Allen's return home was lined with flags, salutes, and tears as a community said goodbye to one of its own.

A public funeral service will be held on December 28 at Hope Church Rockport at 617 Fulton Beach Road in Rockport for those who would like to pay their respects.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

