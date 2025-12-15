New equipment and $5,000 gifted to Aransas Pass High School welding program

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Engineering and construction company Bechtel has gifted future welders at Aransas Pass High School with brand-new equipment and $5,000 for the school’s welding department.

“It means more opportunities for them,” Aransas Pass High School Principal Josh Rombs told KRIS 6 News. “We’ve had several kids already qualify for state, and this is just going to help promote that even more, so we’re really excited about it.”

The donations, revealed to students Monday, included professional-grade welding machines, equipment and personal protective gear.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Zermeno, a member of the welding department, primarily focuses on running the machines.

“It’s cool to be able to work in a shop with a lot of equipment here, knowing that we’re supported by not only our welding directors but our classmates,” Zermeno told KRIS 6 News. She continued, “I find it really mind-blowing. We already have such a great shot, but knowing that we’re getting more equipment just kind of builds the amount of opportunities the students get.”

“Knowing that we’ll be able to try more things out and be more prepared for the workforce if anyone is planning to go into it.”

Professional welders in attendance also shared the excitement. Daniel Pena, a welding foreman, said donations like these are essential for the industry.

“All this does is let the younger generation learn the new stuff with the new technology and all that good stuff to learn, make the job easier, all the new skills you can use on the job,” Pena said.

The department plans to use the new equipment in the coming months, while the financial donation is expected to help cover travel costs for competitions.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!