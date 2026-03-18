Local restaurant Butter Churn ranks among the top 20 best buffets in the United States in new report

Buffets are making a major comeback as diners seek more affordable, all-you-can-eat options amid rising restaurant prices. A recent report from Datassential shows that the buffet market has rebounded post-pandemic, becoming a $700 billion industry.

Online casino BetUS recently ranked the 150 highest-rated buffets in the U.S. and worldwide for 2026. The ranking analyzed Google review scores, the price of an adult dinner and the cost of a soft drink to determine the best buffets.

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Butter Churn in Aransas Pass, Texas, earned the number 18 spot on the list of best buffets in the U.S. The restaurant holds a 4.6 rating on Google reviews.

For $21.50 per adult, diners at Butter Churn get an all-you-can-eat Southern cuisine experience that includes soft drinks. Reviewers highlight the clean atmosphere and great staff at the Texas destination.

Two other Texas restaurants made the national ranking, with King Buffet at number 35 and Feast Buffet at number 120. The demand for family-style meals spans from food frenzies in Oklahoma City to rich Turkish open buffets over the Bosphorus.

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