Human remains found near Aransas Pass identified as missing woman Jennifer Lopez

Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered last summer in a wooded area near Aransas Pass belong to 38-year-old Jennifer Lopez, who was reported missing in late May 2025, according to a press release from the Aransas Pass Police Department.

The Aransas Pass Police Department received a missing person report on May 31, 2025, regarding Lopez. Officers and investigators immediately began efforts to locate her, but initial searches proved unsuccessful.

Lopez was last seen on May 23, 2025, attending the Aransas Pass High School graduation ceremony.

On June 30, 2025, the Aransas Pass Police Department — with assistance from the Texas Rangers and South Central K9 Search and Rescue — conducted a targeted search in a heavily wooded area on the north side of the city. This location was known as one Lopez frequented. Using cadaver dogs, the team located human remains during the operation.

Due to the condition of the remains, they were sent for DNA analysis to confirm the identity. In November 2025, testing results confirmed that the remains were those of Jennifer Lopez.

The Aransas Pass Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Lopez's death is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Stacey Allen with the Aransas Pass Police Department or submit tips anonymously through Tri-County Crimestoppers at 361-758-8477.

