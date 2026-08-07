Every August, family, friends and community members retrace Elisa Roberson's final known steps, honoring her memory while keeping attention on a case that has remained unsolved for 37 years.

This year's walk also comes after what the family calls a major breakthrough. After years of fighting for access, they finally obtained the investigative case files and have begun reviewing them alongside a family investigator.

Family retraces Elisa Roberson's final steps 37 years after her disappearance in Aransas Pass

Ruby Hall, Elisa's sister, said the pain of her disappearance has never faded.

"It's been a heavy day. It's been hard. When I'm here in our hometown, it hits a little bit harder. The feelings are still a little bit raw. The wound's still there, so even though it's been 37 years, the pain is still there."

Hall said gaining access to the files has given the family renewed hope.

"We were in the dark for a long time and now that we have those case files and now that we have an open dialogue with the police department we're feeling very hopeful and grateful. There's a lot of answers in some of these interviews and these reports. We are getting little bit of insight from the other side."

Aransas Pass Mayor Jason Knight was one of Elisa's classmates. He said her disappearance forever changed how families in the community lived.

"When Elisa came up missing, this affected the Aransas Pass in a major way because I can remember as a kid, you know, all the kids, including myself, would walk home from school, walk to the store. Well, after that day that all stopped. I mean parents wouldn't let their kids out of their sight for decades after that happened. Everybody always thought one day Elisa would come walking around the corner."

As the years pass, the family says they will continue pushing for answers while keeping Elisa's name alive.

"We're grateful that Elisa still hasn't been forgotten and we will continue to, to fight to keep her memory alive. We'll keep pushing for answers and ultimately at the end of the day is to find answers to bring Elisa home."

The family is still offering a $20,000 reward if Elisa is found. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Aransas Pass Police Department or the family.

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