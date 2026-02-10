After 36-years, the family of Elisa Roberson has yet to waver in their continued search for answers. On Tuesday, a geo-forensic team examined their childhood home with the hope of doing just that.

On August 6, 1989, Elisa left her home to meet a friend. She hasn't been seen since that day.

Her sister, Ruby Roberson Hall, says the renewed search is being led by the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, after the case was handed over to them in December 2024.

Family of Elisa Roberson hopeful for new developments in the case

“Our family has been pushing for law enforcement to go back to our childhood home and finish the search that they started in 2016," Roberson Hall told KRIS 6 News.

She explained that the Aransas Pass Police Department began searching the property nearly a decade ago after receiving a tip suggesting Elisa may have never left the home that day.

But Hall says the search was never fully completed, leaving the family in limbo for years.

“We were left with no real concrete information of what they did and what happened,” she said. “For 10 years we've been pushing for that information.”

KRIS 6 News The memorial for Elisa Roberson located at Kieburger Elementary. It was one of Elisa's last known locations.

Tuesday’s effort involves advanced equipment designed to detect anomalies underground without disturbing the property. Hall says the results of the scan could bring long-awaited clarity and potentially allow the family to finally access investigative case files they’ve been requesting for years.

“Once this search is complete and they find nothing, they are required to hand over the case files to our family,” Hall explained. “We have resources available, but we need those case files.”

“When you have someone new looking into a case, that's when it has more of a chance of being solved because you have new eyes on it,” she said.

The developments come shortly after what would have been Elisa’s 50th birthday in January. A milestone Hall says underscored just how long the family has carried this fight. “When it feels like there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Hall said. “Our family has been re-traumatized through this,” she said. “It weighs on us every day. It's not something we can walk away from.”

Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News

Even after decades, Hall says their determination has never faded.

“Nobody's going to fight as hard for a missing loved one, so we will continue fighting hard,” she said.

The family asks if you have any information on Elisa’s case, to contact the Aransas Pass Police Department. If you have any tips but want to remain anonymous, you can also email missingelisa1989@gmail.com.

Additionally, tips can also be sent to the Corpus Christi Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477)

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!