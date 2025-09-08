ARANSAS PASS, Tx — With the announcement of a new urgent care facility coming to Aransas Pass, Tri-County EMS Executive Director Carrie DeLeon says it could be a helpful resource for residents, but more is needed.

“I think it’ll be helpful to the citizens of the area if they have commercial insurance and especially if it’s a minor medical emergency,” DeLeon told KRIS 6.

When it comes to major or severe injuries, DeLeon said EMS crews are not able to transport patients directly to urgent care centers. “It’s rules with insurance. Insurance companies tell us that we have to transport to an emergency room,” she said.

EMS could still respond if a medical emergency occurred at an urgent care. “We can work as partners together if they have a medical emergency, they would call 911 and we would respond,” she said.

EMS leadership hopes Aransas Pass urgent care will be first step toward area hospital

Aransas Pass and surrounding areas have been without a hospital since Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017. “It’s been 8 years since Harvey hit and that’s when we lost our hospital." DeLeon continued, “It was a facility that could take pretty much any type of treatment that was needed whether it was minor injuries [or] serious life-threatening emergency situations."

Since the closure of the hospital, EMS has faced challenges with longer transports. “If we have a patient in cardiac arrest, the longer we take to get to the hospital, the less chance the person is to survive that event.”

She said most patients are transported to facilities in Portland, Rockport or Corpus Christi, depending on the severity of the case. “Anything more serious like a really bad car accident or a really bad trauma call would go to Corpus Christi."

While the upcoming urgent care is a positive step, DeLeon said the area still needs more. “A full medical hospital would be great in our area." She added such a facility could bring vital specialists, "Having doctors, highly trained RNs and surgeons, even pediatricians, those types of specific medical professionals would help save lives."

Currently, DeLeon reminds residents that Amistad Health Services 1711 W Wheeler Ave is a good resource for minor injuries in the area, but in the event of emergencies residents should contact 911 immediately.

