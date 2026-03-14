Dozens volunteer to landscape new accessible home for injured Army Sergeant in Aransas Pass

Dozens of community members spent their Saturday, March 14th, working to help build a new home for an injured Army soldier and his family in Aransas Pass through the Homes for Our Troops program.

Volunteers participated in the hands-on event, putting in grass and other landscaping for a new home being built for Army Sgt. Tyler Sloan.

Sloan was severely injured during his service in Iraq. The new custom home will provide him with greater independence and the ability to rebuild his life. The home features more than 40 major accessibility modifications.

Sloan said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

"Just amazing. I don't feel like I deserve it. And I'm sure a lot of guys in my situation - other recipients - feel the same way. You don't feel like you did enough to deserve this much help and appreciation," Sloan said.

Sloan and his family will receive the keys to their forever home in April.

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