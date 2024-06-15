Don't be shellfish; check out the 76th annual Shrimporee

76th annual Shrimporee in Aransas Pass June 14-16

Biggest fundraiser for the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, and largest three-day shrimp festival in Texas

People visit Aranasas Pass from all over Texas for Shrimporee weekend

The 76th annual Shrimporee is well underway in Aransas Pass this weekend! People from all over Texas traveled to Aransas Pass for the largest three-day shrimp festival in the state. The festival is being held at the Shrimporee Festival Grounds: 200 E. Johnson Ave, Aransas Pass, Texas 78336. It's open from noon to midnight on Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m on Sunday.

“So, this is the biggest three day festival in the state of Texas when it comes to shrimp. And, not only does it bring the Aransas Pass community together, but it brings the surrounding communities together because we have to work together, and when you have more than 30,000 people coming through the gates, you need a lot of help," Roland Rodriguez,the Aransas Pass Public Information Coordinator, said.

Shrimporee started in 1948 as a way to honor the shrimpers in Aransas Pass.

"Every year has gotten bigger and better, and now we're celebrating our 76th annual." Rodriguez said.

Shrimporee will go out with a bang on Sunday the 16th, which is also Father's Day.

"We can expect a lot of fun, a lot of food, a lot of entertainment. There's something for the entire family. We have a petting zoo, an exotic petting zoo...We have more than a hundred arts and craft booth vendors here as well. This is the biggest fundraiser for the city of Aransas Pass," Rodriguez said.

Tickets will be sold for a discounted price of $8 to all Shrimporee attendees on Father's Day. Tickets for children under 6 years old are free.

"We will have drinks specials for the pops, you know, if they like the adult beverages, only three dollars. And we have great entertainment. We have the Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson tribute band. We also have Victor Trevino. He is the ultimate Elvis Presley impersonator." Rodriguez said.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce looks forward to continuing the Shrimporee tradition for years to come.For more information about this weekends' festivities at Shrimporee, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.