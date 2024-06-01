Aransas Pass Seaman’s Memorial Tower crucifix will return soon

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Seaman’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor has been missing its iconic crucifix. It's an important symbol for families who come here to honor their loved ones.

But city officials tell KRIS 6 News that it's returning home soon.

“It crumbled and was falling apart but this was the second crucifix. It was carved out of a telephone poll,” city council member Carrie Scruggs said.

photo provided by Victoria Balderrama At Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass there's a little chapel where you'll find a plaque with a long list of names, where local fisherman and families come to remember those lost at sea.

Scruggs said Seaman’s Memorial Tower has stood in place since the 1970’s, surviving Hurricane Celia in 1970 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But earlier this month, a portion of the crucifix above the entrance fell to the ground - a surprise to people who visit the memorial every day.

"But it’s probably more unique to the fisherman and shrimpers in the area,” Scruggs said.

Local fisherman Cecil Robles visits the memorial now and again to see his brother and his cousins.

“Jimmy Bowers, my cousin was the mate on watch on the day of the vessel being lost. My brother, Paul Robles and Dario Perez, a cousin of mine also. I think it was a 7-man crew,” Robles said.

It’s been more than 35 years since Robles lost his loved ones at sea. But he thinks about them often and when he does, he visits the memorial and pray.

“In this case they’re lost at sea. There’s nobody, nothing. All we have is the memory of them,” Robles said.

Also, on the memorial wall is Monty Joe Scruggs, Carrie Scruggs husband who was lost as sea 10 years ago.

“He was caught in a storm, and we were fortunate to get his name put on here as well,” Scruggs said.

As for the missing cross. Scruggs is expecting to see it again by the end of June.

Seaman’s Memorial Tower is open to everyone. If you have a loved one's name you'd like to add, you can call City Hall at (361) 758-5301.