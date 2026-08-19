Aransas Pass police warn residents about scam callers claiming to represent the department

Aransas Pass police are warning residents about a phone scam involving callers who falsely claim to represent the Aransas Pass Police Department.

The department says scammers have been contacting residents and claiming to be the police chief or other department employees before asking for money. Police want residents to know that is not how they operate — no one from the department will ever call asking for funds.

Aransas Pass police warn of scam callers posing as officers

"It was brought to our attention. We had one of our Aransas Pass residents come in and actually report that a scam call was coming through onto their cell phone, that the other people on the other line were stating that it was the police chief calling, asking for donations or monetary amount to be sent to them," Aransas Pass Police Department Public Information Officer Leanne Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said the department has only received a couple of reports so far, but wants residents to stay alert.

"Right now, it's just a couple that we have gotten. It's not very many at all, but we did want to alert the public to be vigilant, not give out personal information," Yarbrough said.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the Aransas Pass Police Department and asking for money, police say you should hang up and call the department's non-emergency line to report the number.

"Anytime any of our residents get a call stating that the Aransas Pass Police Department and the Chief of Police as well as any employee does not solicit for funds for the police department or themselves or, you know, anything like that, anytime that they get a call they need to call our non-emergency number which is 361-758-5224 to report the number," Yarbrough said.

Police also advise residents never to give out personal information such as a Social Security number, banking information, or routing number to an unverified caller. If you receive a suspicious call, you can hang up and call the department directly to verify whether the caller is legitimate.

Police are also asking residents to share the warning with friends and neighbors, especially those who may be more vulnerable to these types of scams.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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