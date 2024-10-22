Aransas Pass newly sworn in city attorney immediately resigns

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Former District Court Judge and Nueces County DA, Carlos Valdez was sworn in as interim city attorney for Aransas Pass Monday night during the city council meeting.

Valdez then took his seat, listening to almost 10 minutes of city council comments. Then, he raised his hand.

"May I interrupt? I don't know what item this is on the agenda. I don't see it on the agenda. Comments are one thing, and discussion is another,” Valdez said.

At that point, it appeared that was enough for Carlos Valdez. He submitted his resignation effective immediately.

"Thank you all very much, and with that, I take my leave,” Valdez said.

Council member Randy Haskins spoke to KRIS 6 about what led to Valdez's very public resignation.

"I feel that Mr. Valdez was not briefed on the problems that we have, and I don't think he was prepared to try and fix it because he didn't know what was going on,” Haskins said.

This is three in a row for the City of Aransas Pass.

As we previously reported, City Manager Gary Edwards resigned earlier this month. Followed by City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz's resignation.

"I explained to them why our city attorney was run off and how he did nothing but try to help us,” Haskins said.

We reached out to Carlos Valdez and the Mayor of Aransas Pass for a comment but have not heard back.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for November 4th. Without a city attorney, there can be no executive session.