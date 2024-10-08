Aransas Pass City Manager resigns following Monday's meeting

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — The Aransas Pass City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Gary Edwards on Monday.

That resignation is not effective immediately, and he is expected to remain the City Manager through October.

KRIS 6 reached out to Mayor Ramiro Gomez, who explained that Edwards felt he was "ready to retire" and that he wanted to "spend more time with his kids and grandkids." As his resignation letter added, "The recovery from the 2017 Hurricane Harvey is now mostly complete, so after almost seven years, I believe this is the ideal time for me to leave."

Edwards has served as City Manager since September 28, 2017.

KRIS 6 News Gary Edwards resignation letter to the Aransas Pass City Council.

When asked if the council has begun looking for a replacement, Gomez told KRIS 6 that, for the time being, former Aransas Pass City Secretary Mary Beth Waters will be filling in as interim City Manager, but the council is actively searching for a full-time replacement.

Discussions regarding the city manager's position were held during the council's executive session on Monday.

While the city broadcasts these meetings to YouTube, that broadcast did not return following the executive session.

The City Secretary told KRIS 6 News that the person responsible for recording this meeting was unaware the council had returned and the "record button" was not pushed.

She cited it as a "technical glitch" and said that going forward procedures would be put in place to ensure these meetings are recorded.

Edwards will remain until the end of October.

