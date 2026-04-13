Aransas Pass man faces federal child pornography charges

Federal prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged an Aransas Pass man with producing child pornography, court records show.

Axis C. Williams, 21, was indicted April 7 after a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin found probable cause to bring two counts against him.

Prosecutors allege Williams contacted a juvenile girl online and pressured her and two other minors into recording sexually explicit material and sending it to him. The conduct allegedly occurred in September 2025.

A conviction on either count carries a mandatory 15-year prison sentence. Williams could face up to 30 years behind bars, a $250,000 fine and an extended period of supervised release.

Three agencies jointly investigated the case: the St. Francis Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations out of Corpus Christi. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abbey M. Marzick is handling the prosecution.

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