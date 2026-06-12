Aransas Pass man charged with child exploitation, sexual assault after mother finds phone videos

An Aransas Pass man faces multiple felony charges after a mother discovered inappropriate videos of her juvenile daughters on her husband's cell phone, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Kevin Hunter, 46, was arrested June 11, 2026, on charges of sexual assault, possession and promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child, and invasive visual recording. He also had an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

The investigation began May 26, 2026, when police responded to the 2200 block of Lighthouse Trails Avenue after a mother reported finding the videos on her husband's phone.

According to a media release from Chief of Police David Perkins, investigators determined Hunter had recorded both juvenile females "while in different forms of undress." The investigation also revealed Hunter had recorded sexual encounters without the victim's consent.

Police seized Hunter's phone and obtained a search warrant. Investigators worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations to examine the evidence.

Hunter faces the following charges:



Sexual assault, a second-degree felony

Possession and promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child, two counts, state jail felony

Invasive visual recording, a state jail felony

Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, from a previous incident

When investigators learned Hunter may have fled to the Fort Worth/San Antonio area, they contacted the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, which operates under the U.S. Marshals Service. The task force located and arrested Hunter in Comanche County.

Hunter is currently held at the Comanche County Jail awaiting extradition to San Patricio County.

"The police department extends its appreciation to both Homeland Security and Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in this case," Perkins said.

Anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224 or visit police.aptx.gov.

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