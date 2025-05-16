Aransas Pass Housing Authority addresses tenant concerns amid leadership change

ARANSAS PASS, TX — Emotions ran high at Thursday's Housing Authority meeting, with many residents questioning the conditions of their homes and expressing concerns about the state of the Housing Authority.

Notably absent at the meeting was Board President Rene Thakor and one other member. Commissioner Stacey Durham opened the floor for public comment.

"We got two waiting lists for housing and it's good that you mention that," Durham said.

The meeting comes just a few weeks after an emergency session was called to discuss Executive Director Christina Beard.

Following serious allegations against her, Beard was dismissed at the end of that meeting on May.1st. Denise Fey has been named interim executive director.

"I'm telling you she abused these people and it was a hard month and I explained that to you. That way people could feel like they can come forward," Kelly Vollmering said.

Vollmering is hopeful things will turn around and questions if the complaint system had been changed.

Cindi, a former employee for the Housing Authority who recently resigned, attended the meeting to voice her opinion.

"We have a new council in Aransas Pass. We need to clean up house and get rid of everyone on the board so we can get the ball rolling," Cindi said.

The next Housing Authority meeting is planned for June. Many who attended this meeting say they plan to be there.