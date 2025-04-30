CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During Tuesday's meeting with the Aransas Pass Housing Authority, the board announced they will not renew Executive Director Christina Beard's contract following numerous complaints from residents and former employees.

"Her contract was not renewed and this decision was made after careful consideration after feedback we received from you," Housing Authority President, Rene Thakor said.

Many elderly and disabled residents attended the meeting to voice their concerns, saying they had previously been afraid to speak up for fear of retaliation.

"At the end of the day I'm being threatened to be evicted and I'm not trying to lose my home," one resident said.

Aransas Pass Housing Authority board removes its executive director amid resident complaints

Kelly Vollmering, who has a family member receiving benefits through the Housing Authority, said she encountered problems with Beard over a month ago.

"I have probably talked to 30 families to some degree who have dealt with this woman and feared retaliation," Vollmering said.

Vollmering described her interaction with Beard as hostile, which prompted her to research housing regulations.

"It was so hostile and I just dove into HUD laws and the American Disability Acts to learn what protection my mother in law had and she violated several of those laws," Vollmering said.

One tenant, who requested to remain anonymous, told KRIS 6 she experienced two years of harassment, retaliation and discrimination.

"She had her finger in my face and started shaking and I stood back and said I think you need to calm down," the tenant said.

Residents expressed relief that Beard will not be returning to her position.

"We must not allow an ill behaved, corrupt manager to turn this tight community upside down," a concerned citizen said.

Beard was not present at Tuesday's meeting. Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama reached out to her for a statement.

" I was asked to resign but I informed the board I was retiring. I was also not provided who my accusers were so I cannot answer any accusations. During the three years I was at the Housing Authority I remodeled 65 apartment units where only 32 tenants existed at the time I got there. I also caught up 4 years of audits which were also behind. I updated the HUD required Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy for Public Housing and the Administrative Plan for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. I also wrote the current Employee Handbook and the Financial Policy and updated the Board By-laws," Beard said.

The Aransas Pass Housing Authority plans to hold a meeting soon to appoint an interim executive director.