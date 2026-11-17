ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A proposed nondisclosure agreement between the city of Aransas Pass and Seven Seas Water Group sparked significant online discussion and drew residents to City Hall Monday night — but the agreement was never signed.

Instead, the City Council voted to issue a request for proposals, opening the search for a potential water treatment facility to other companies.

The agreement on the table would have allowed the city and Seven Seas Water Group to share confidential information while exploring a possible water treatment facility. City leaders said the NDA was intended to protect the company's proprietary information.

"Yeah, what it was was pretty much a nondisclosure agreement, and what it was is so that we could talk about, you know, a company's processes or trade secrets, but at the same time we had a pretty substantial social media uproar," Mayor Jason Knight said.

That uproar made its way into City Hall Monday night. Residents told the council they were not against protecting legitimate trade secrets but questioned whether the agreement went too far.

"Mayor and council members, before you promise secrecy to a private company, ask yourself one question. Who comes first? Seven Seas or citizens you represent? ... I'm not opposed to protecting legitimate trade secrets... but Section 4D goes much further," one resident said during public comment.

The resident argued Texas open government laws already provide protections and that an NDA should not determine what information the public can access. Another speaker questioned whether an NDA was even necessary and suggested the city open the process to other companies through a request for proposals.

That is ultimately the route the council took.

"I make a motion to approve going out for an RFP to evaluate potential development of water treatment facilities and associated infrastructure," a council member said.

The motion passed, meaning the NDA with Seven Seas did not move forward. Knight said the change allows the city to consider other options without halting the search for a future water source.

"So this was the best, best route possible. We'll go ahead and go out for RFPs and that way whoever's in the water business could put their name in a hat and staff, along with council, can go through and find the best choice to fit Aransas Pass," Knight said.

The city is now moving forward with the request for proposals process.

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