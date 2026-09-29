Aransas Pass council accepts city manager's resignation, names interim replacements

The Aransas Pass City Council on Monday unanimously accepted the resignation of City Manager Jim R. Winkelmann, effective immediately, and appointed two city employees to interim leadership roles during a special meeting.

The council appointed Sal Hernandez as interim city manager at an annual rate of $170,000 and Sierra Jimenez as interim city secretary at an annual rate of $85,000. Both appointments are retroactive to Sept. 22.

Winkelmann left the job without notice, Mayor Jason Knight said at the meeting.

"He was here one day, gone the next," Knight said, adding that details could not be discussed because they involve personnel matters.

Winkelmann was serving a 180-day probationary period and did not have a contract. Because of that, the city will not owe him any money related to his departure, Knight said.

"We're not going to lose a beat," Knight said.

The city noted the interim arrangement will save the city about $6,068 a month because staff members will take on multiple roles.

Winkelmann's tenure lasted less than two months. The City Council approved his appointment during its July 9 meeting, and he was scheduled to begin serving on Aug. 3. Winkelmann most recently served as the city administrator and municipal judge for the City of Comanche. Before entering public service, he worked in corporate finance with organizations including General Electric, Dell Financial Services, Kaplan University and Prosperity Bank.

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