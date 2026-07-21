6 Things to Know: New Aransas Pass City Manager, and gas prices stay high

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends and happy Tuesday!

Welcome to KRIS 6 News Sunrise with your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. It's a special morning here at KRIS 6 because today is Michelle's birthday! We hope you'll join us in wishing her a wonderful day as we bring you the stories you need to know before heading out the door. This morning, we're looking at a new city manager coming to Aransas Pass, emergency crews standing by in Live Oak County as river conditions are monitored, the latest on gas prices, what new research says about your morning coffee, soaring lottery jackpots, and why miniature bottles of alcohol are becoming more popular.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 21st

Aransas Pass Names New City Manager

• Jim Winkelmann has been selected as the next city manager.

• He officially begins the job on Aug. 3.

• Winkelmann brings more than 25 years of leadership experience.

The City of Aransas Pass has selected Jim R. Winkelmann as its next city manager. The City Council approved his appointment during its July 9 meeting, and he is scheduled to officially begin serving on Aug. 3. Winkelmann most recently served as the city administrator and municipal judge for the City of Comanche. Before entering public service, he spent years working in corporate finance with organizations including General Electric, Dell Financial Services, Kaplan University and Prosperity Bank. As city manager, he will oversee the city's day-to-day operations while working with city leaders to guide future projects and community priorities.

Emergency Response Teams Staged Near Three Rivers

• Specialized rescue teams have been deployed to Live Oak County as a precaution.

• Officials are monitoring river levels along the Nueces River.

• No widespread flooding has been reported within Three Rivers.

Emergency officials are continuing to closely monitor conditions along the Nueces River, and additional resources have been staged in Live Oak County as a precaution. Specialized Urban Search and Rescue teams, including Nebraska Task Force One, are stationed at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds and are prepared to respond if conditions worsen anywhere in the region. The teams include firefighters, medical personnel, technical rescue specialists and canine search teams trained for water rescues and other emergency situations. Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar says there are currently no reports of widespread flooding within the city, but officials remain in close contact with local and state emergency management agencies.

Gas Prices Remain Elevated

• Experts say oil prices continue to influence what drivers pay.

• Corpus Christi's average price for regular gasoline is about $3.72 per gallon.

• Diesel is averaging about $4.93 per gallon.

Drivers are continuing to feel the impact of higher fuel prices. Energy analysts say ongoing global tensions are keeping oil prices elevated, and that is translating into higher costs at the pump. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Corpus Christi is about $3.72, while diesel is averaging around $4.93 per gallon. Experts say prices are likely to remain high as long as uncertainty in global energy markets continues.

Coffee May Be Good for Your Heart

• The American Heart Association says up to five cups of coffee a day is safe for most adults.

• Research links moderate coffee consumption to several health benefits.

• The findings do not apply to energy drinks.

If your morning doesn't begin until you've had your coffee, new research may give you another reason to enjoy that cup. The American Heart Association says drinking up to five eight-ounce cups of black coffee each day appears to be safe for most healthy adults. Researchers found moderate coffee consumption may be associated with a lower risk of stroke, Type 2 diabetes and heart failure. However, experts caution that the findings do not apply to highly caffeinated energy drinks, which can increase the risk of high blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms.

Lottery Jackpots Continue to Climb

• Mega Millions is up to an estimated $707 million.

• Powerball has reached an estimated $567 million.

• Both games offer cash options worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If you're feeling lucky, there are two massive lottery jackpots up for grabs this week. Mega Millions has climbed to an estimated $707 million, with a cash option of nearly $308 million ahead of tonight's drawing. Meanwhile, Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $567 million, with a cash value of about $251 million. As always, lottery officials remind players to play responsibly.

Mini Bottles Gain Popularity

• Smaller bottles of alcohol are becoming more common on store shelves.

• Industry experts say affordability is driving the trend.

• Companies are expanding their miniature product offerings.

The latest trend in the beverage industry isn't about buying bigger. Instead, many alcohol companies are increasing production of miniature bottles as consumer demand continues to grow. Industry experts say shoppers are more willing to try new products or make purchases when they don't have to spend as much money upfront. As a result, more brands are expanding their selection of smaller, single-serve bottles.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

And one more time, happy birthday to Michelle!

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.