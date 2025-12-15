Aransas Pass contractor disputes city over sewer overflow repair costs

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — For months, Tom Collins worked to repair a home damaged when the Aransas Pass sewer system overflowed. Now, the work is complete, but Collins says the city has left him to foot the bill.

Collins, the owner and operator of Alliance Carpet Services, first spoke with KRIS 6 News in August. At the time, the homeowner hired Collins to repair a home on West DeBerry Street. The residence needed repairs after sewage water filled every room.

With the work completed, the total cost of the repairs was $125,522.13. However, the city rejected Collins’ invoice.

“We had to cut the sheetrock out to 2 feet, take all the insulation, the baseboards, the flooring, anything that the black water touched had to come out,” Collins told KRIS 6 News. “It was a very, very extensive remodel.” He continued, “I don’t know who they really think is going to pay the invoice.”

“Am I supposed to eat it? Is a homeowner supposed to cough it up? No, that’s not going to happen.”

Adam Beam A letter from the City of Aransas Pass sent to Tom Collins in November.

In a letter sent to Collins in November, the contractor learned that the city’s insurance carrier, the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool, determined the city was not negligent when the home sustained damage.

According to Collins, the city told him a pool noodle caused the August backup.

In August, Public Works Director David Flores told KRIS 6 News similar situations had occurred and the city had ways to address damage. “We’ll get a contractor to do cleanup, change baseboards, the flooring, anything that gets damaged,” Flores said at the time. “If the homeowner takes charge and hires a contractor, we’ll have them send us an invoice, and we’ll take care of it from there.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to Flores but has not received a response.

City Manager Mary Juarez echoed the response given to Collins in the letter. While declining further comment, Juarez noted the city did not have a contract with Collins or his business to complete repairs or receive compensation for the work.

Collins said he wants the city to cover the cost of the repairs.

“Unfortunately, if it comes to that, then we’re going to have to get attorneys involved, and it’s going to cost the city of Aransas Pass a heck of a lot more with attorney fees, late charges, penalties and whatnot,” he said.

He added, “The sad thing is, whenever my water bill comes in from the city of Aransas Pass, I pay it right away, and I would expect the city of Aransas Pass to do the same.”

