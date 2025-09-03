Aransas Pass City Council approves incentives for new urgent care facility

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — The Aransas Pass City Council approved a resolution Tuesday granting a three-year tax abatement to StatCare Urgent Care, for the construction of a new medical facility.

The council also voted to waive all permitting, inspection, and water tap fees for the project.

The city has been without a hospital and urgent care facility since Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Speaking with Place 1 Council member Ruth Camarillo Smith, the incentives are intended to bring "much needed urgent care" to the community.

"The healthcare facility will serve our community greatly," Smith told KRIS 6. "It will assist in caring for our seniors, our kids here locally."

The tax abatement, authorized under the Texas Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act, provides a 100% abatement on city property taxes for three years, estimated at $6,615 per year. This is based on an estimated construction value of $900,000 and the current city tax rate of $0.734997. The abatement will commence upon the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy.

The proposed facility will be located off W. Wheeler Avenue, in front of Portobello Village.

Smith also stated the facility would benefit surrounding communities. "Aransas Pass is in the middle of Ingleside, Rockport, and Port Aransas is just across the way." Smith continued, "We're in a really great location to have those healthcare services here."

However, residents like Carol Salinas, who has lived in Aransas Pass since 2006, expressed strong support for having an urgent care but raised concerns about the approval process and a lack of details.

"I thought that he (StatCare representative present for Tuesday's meeting) should have spoken before a vote was taken," Salinas said. "I'm glad we do need an urgent care here, but I didn't hear any information whether they're going to be open 24/7." Salinas continued, "I really was left with more questions than answers."

Salinas added she had not heard about the project before the meeting agenda was published. She stated her desire for the facility to be a 24/7 lifesaving center, emphasizing the need for emergency care for the city's older population.

The facility is expected to open in 2026, with Smith adding that city leadership is open to working with medical professionals to further address the area's healthcare needs.

