Aransas Pass breaks ground on new fire station and police facility expansion after years of planning

The Aransas Pass City Hall complex, which houses both the police and fire departments, was built in 1993. The renovations and expansion have been made possible by a bond voters approved in 2024. Construction is expected to take a couple of years or less.

Aransas Pass breaks ground on fire and police facility expansion

The project includes a brand new two-story fire facility and renovations to the existing apparatus bay. The current fire department space will eventually be transitioned to the police department, giving officers more room and better working conditions. The project also includes work at city hall and municipal court.

For Aransas Pass Fire Chief Michael Neujahr, the groundbreaking is a long time coming.

"So today we had our groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station and Apparatus Bay renovations. This is a great project. The guys are living in conditions that are unhealthy, unsafe, and this is a tremendous improvement for the city." Neujahr said.

RAEGAN GARVIN

City Communications Officer Leanne Yarbrough said the project will give city staff more room to work and train.

"I think it means better facilities. We're able to use the new meeting rooms for bigger trainings. We have used the Civic Center, but we also have emergency management that operates out of here as well. So it's more room for not only police department, but emergency management and all the city offices in there use it as well." Yarbrough said.

For Neujahr, the improvements are about more than just new buildings.

"For the public, I hope it instills a little more confidence in public safety. That's been lacking a little bit lately in the community. But the guys, 24-7, they're responding to all sorts of emergencies, fire, medical. We're first responding to calls. They're doing their jobs, and they're doing it really, really well. And this facility hopefully just symbolizes that sort of professionalism and dedication to the community that they provide every day." Neujahr said.

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