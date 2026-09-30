Aransas Pass appoints interim city manager and secretary after abrupt leadership departure

The city council officially accepted City Manager Jim Winkelmann's resignation Monday night. Officials say Winkelmann left unannounced. Because he was still in a probationary period and did not have a contract, the city will not lose money over his departure.

Aransas Pass names interim leaders after city manager's abrupt exit

The council appointed Sal Hernandez as interim city manager — a role he has held before — and Sierra Jimenez as interim city secretary. Officials say the interim appointments will save the city about $6,000 a month.

Hernandez said the change was unexpected, but the city remains focused on the future.

"It was the first time back in May when that city manager had retired. I was asked to step in the role until we could find a permanent person to fill that job. Yeah, it wasn't expected, but, you know, we remain focused on the future." Hernandez said.

He said his immediate priority is making sure residents and business owners see consistency at city hall despite the recent changes.

"And right now, that's what I'm focused on as well, to just make sure that there is leadership for staff and that the citizens have someone to look to when they have an issue that they need to bring up." Hernandez said.

"But I want to make sure that the citizens feel confident that, you know, there is consistency here at City Hall and throughout the organization and that, you know, we have a really good staff. We've got a lot of good support, got a really good leadership team in place, and they don't have anything to worry about." Hernandez said.

When asked what led to Winkelmann's resignation, Hernandez declined to elaborate.

"Yeah, I can't, I can't speak to that. You know, all I can tell you is that, you know, we're just going to keep moving forward." Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he is confident the city will continue making progress.

"Well, you know, there's just been lots of progress in the area, lots of development coming in, a lot of forward thinking. So I'm seeing a lot of positive things coming to the area. I'm very excited for the area. Lots of great things are coming this way." Hernandez said.

The city has not said what led to Winkelmann's resignation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!