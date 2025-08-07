ACTIVE: Multiple agencies responding to Aransas Pass scene on South Houston Street

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene Thursday afternoon at the corner of W. McClung Avenue and S. Houston Street in Aransas Pass.

An officer at the scene told KRIS 6 News the incident was part of an Aransas Pass Police Department operation. Officers with the Texas State Police, San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Animal Control were also present.

At least two animals were removed from the property.

KRIS 6 crews on the scene observed five individuals in handcuffs being taken away. No officers were able to comment on the arrests or provide details on what prompted the operation.

Police remain at the scene and are expected to release more information later today.

