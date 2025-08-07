Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ACTIVE: Multiple agencies responding to Aransas Pass scene on South Houston Street

Adam Beam
At least five individuals were arrested at an active police scene on the corner of W. McClung Ave and S. Houston St in Aransas Pass on Thursday.
ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene Thursday afternoon at the corner of W. McClung Avenue and S. Houston Street in Aransas Pass.

An officer at the scene told KRIS 6 News the incident was part of an Aransas Pass Police Department operation. Officers with the Texas State Police, San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Animal Control were also present.

At least two animals were removed from the property.

KRIS 6 crews on the scene observed five individuals in handcuffs being taken away. No officers were able to comment on the arrests or provide details on what prompted the operation.

Police remain at the scene and are expected to release more information later today.

