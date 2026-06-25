SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — San Patricio County hosted its first 2026 Water Rights Fair in Sinton, bringing together water experts, utilities, businesses and elected officials to help residents better understand water rights, conservation and the water challenges facing the Coastal Bend.

Organizer Sonya Witherspoon said the idea came after attending another water meeting where she felt many people left with more questions than answers.

2026 Water Rights Fair connects San Patricio County residents with water experts and resources

"My husband said, 'Why don't we try to get a hold of some experts and get some education out there?'" Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon, co-owner of Witherspoon Construction LLC, said access to water is a fundamental concern.

"Everyone has a right to water. It's just like the air we breathe," Witherspoon said.

Mark Comiskey, a San Patricio County resident for more than 40 years, relies on a private well and said he came to the fair to learn more about available resources and have his well water tested. He expressed concern about the impact additional wells could have on the Evangeline Aquifer.

"Groundwater is not a renewable resource quickly, and it needs to be protected... and then the usage of it needs to be controlled, and that's what we're trying to accomplish," Comiskey said.

Comiskey said having his well tested would give him a starting point to monitor any future changes.

"So we could have a baseline to know where we are, and in the future, if any damage is being done, we'll have a way to protect ourselves," Comiskey said.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension screened 61 private wells in San Patricio County to identify potential water quality issues. The agency said problems in the aquifer could also impact private wells.

John Smith, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program specialist, said well owners should make testing a regular habit.

"More than anything else, we recommend that you test your private water well if you're drinking and using it as potable water once a year," Smith said.

Organizers hope the information shared at the fair will help families better understand their water resources for years to come.

If you weren’t able to attend but would still like to learn more about your water rights, you can join the 2026 Water Rights Fair Facebook group, where organizers say they will post recordings of the presentations.