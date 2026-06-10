Victorian Day of Play at Fulton Mansion offers family fun this weekend

Fulton Mansion State Historic Site in Rockport is hosting a Victorian Day of Play on June 13, giving families a chance to experience summer fun the way it was enjoyed in the 1800s.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features both outdoor lawn games and indoor parlor games, including croquet, badminton, jacks, and dominoes.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 5 and under are free. All participants under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required and space is limited. Families can register at https://thc.texas.gov/travel/texas-state-historic-sites-summer-camps.

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