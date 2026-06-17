Rockport wastewater plant overflows 400,000 gallons of untreated sewage after heavy rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sanitary sewer overflow at Rockport's Wastewater Treatment Plant released an estimated 400,000 gallons of untreated wastewater Monday evening after heavy rainfall overwhelmed the facility's capacity.

The overflow began at approximately 5 p.m. on June 16, 2026, at the treatment plant located at 1401 N. Pearl Street.

Plant operators responded to contain and remediate the affected area. In compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, the contaminated area was treated and disinfected using HTH Chlorine Powder, a standard disinfectant used in wastewater treatment emergencies.

Sanitary sewer overflows pose potential risks to public health and the environment, as untreated wastewater can contain harmful bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants.

Officials have not yet announced whether any waterways, recreational areas, or public spaces were affected by the overflow, or whether any advisories have been issued for residents in the surrounding area.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!