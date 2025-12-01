Rockport PD urges vigilance after arrest of armed man outside of church

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department say they are investigating a man who was arrested Sunday morning after waving a loaded gun outside of St. Peter's Catholic Church as a service was ending.

According to the department, officers were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. to St. Peter’s Church in the 2900 block of FM 1781 for reports of “a man with a gun” in the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers the man, identified as 45-year-old Anh Nguyen, arrived in a blue pickup, got out and began waving a silver revolver. Rockport Chief of Police, Nathan Anderson, said he was seen “holding it up in the air and holding it down by his side,” and that “he had his finger on the trigger as well.”

No threats were heard, but parishioners leaving the service were alarmed.

Anderson said officers ordered the man to step away from the truck and show his hands, but he did not comply. “He wasn’t following their orders to get away from the vehicle, and he was refusing to get on the ground,” Anderson said.

Some churchgoers told officers that Nguyen was familiar with the congregation. Anderson said investigators have not determined how frequently he attended services.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church pastor Father Tung Tran tells KRIS 6 News he recognized Nguyen and believes he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. “I know this gentleman,” Tran said. “I think what he has is mental issues. Maybe he wasn’t taking his medication, or his condition got worse.”

Anderson added that information provided to officers also suggested that mental health issues may have played a role.

Nguyen is charged with deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm. Anderson said Nguyen has a prior felony conviction, making it illegal for him to have a gun.

“That’s the reason that law is on the books, to try and prevent incidences like this from occurring,” Anderson said.

Investigators are working to determine how Nguyen obtained the revolver.

No injuries were reported, and Tran added that, “We’re just thankful nobody got hurt.”

Anderson encouraged church leaders and congregations to work proactively with law enforcement to improve safety.

“If your church is going to have [armed guardians], you need to make sure that you have good qualified people,” he said, adding that Rockport police regularly assist churches with assessments and safety planning.

He also urged residents to stay alert and report suspicious behavior. “Everybody needs to be vigilant,” Anderson said. “If it looks strange, call the non-emergency number, and let us come check it out.”

