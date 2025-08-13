Rockport hosts first-ever Mural Fest, bringing more public art to the community

ROCKPORT, Tx — The city of Rockport is celebrating its first-ever Mural Fest this week, featuring four artists transforming local walls into large-scale public artworks.

Organized by the Rockport Cultural Arts District the event is hoping to highlight the power of accessible art.

Pam Heard, a director with the Rockport Cultural Arts District, emphasized the festival’s community impact. "Public art is a wonderful thing. You don’t have to go in a gallery, you don’t even have to get out of your car," she said.

The artists, Gelson D. Lemus, Floyd Mendoza III, Kevin Burdick, and Space City Art Kreations, were selected by Corpus Christi muralist Jeremy Flores of Creative Culture. Their works are underway at the Texas Maritime Museum Lighthouse, Rockport Little Theatre, Copano’s Restaurant, and Ace Hardware.

Floyd Mendoza, a Houston-based street artist, shared his personal connection to his railroad-themed mural at the Rockport Little Theatre. "Before I became a full-time artist, I built railroad tracks across Texas," he said. "It’s pretty full circle to paint this here," referring to the theatre's proximity to the historic tracks.

When reflecting on art’s role in small towns like his hometown of Pasadena. "I didn’t see murals growing up, I didn’t know it was an option," he said. "When I saw my first mural, I thought, ‘I could do that better.’ Now I hope some kid sees my work and thinks the same."

Despite the Texas heat, Mendoza is energized by community support. "Strangers keep offering me water and Gatorade and it’s pretty neat," he said. "Everybody loves it here, and I feel right at home."

He expects to finish by Saturday, adding, "Art is a universal language. No matter where you’re from, you can share the same feeling looking at it."

Public viewing and artist meet-and-greets took place on Tuesday and another will be held at the Rockport Little Theatre on Wednesday.

The completion of the four new murals is expected for Saturday.

