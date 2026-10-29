Rockport holds community showcase to connect residents with city departments and services

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport city leaders are giving residents a chance to do more than just hear about city government — they're inviting them to meet the people who keep it running.

From public works and police to parks and utility billing, Rockport residents had a chance to meet the people behind the city services they rely on every day. The city's Community Showcase on Wednesday night brought departments together in one place, with staff ready to answer questions and explain what they do.

City Secretary Shelley Goodwin said the event is about building connections before residents need help — whether during hurricane season or with an everyday city service.

"It's really important for the public to learn what your local government does. Learn the people, learn what they do. It's the people that are going door to door, the people that are fixing your water," Goodwin said.

This is the second year Rockport has held the showcase alongside its State of the City address.

"The State of the City — I'm going to hit on our past wins, our past successes, our future plans. I'm going to sing my staff and council's praises. We have an amazing staff. We have an amazing council. We're doing really good things to make this city better," said City Manager Vanessa Shrauner.

During the State of the City, leaders also outlined some of Rockport's priorities moving forward, including using a grant to add five new police officers, future updates to city parks, and continued investments in the city's infrastructure.

Leaders also highlighted Rockport's property tax rate, which they say is the lowest in the area. The presentation also included a new tourism video for the city.

City leaders say they want to keep finding ways to connect with residents and give them a better look at what's happening in their community.

"Check on our social media, check on our website. We have many different opportunities for you to come out and get involved. We have Real Talks once a month where a council member goes into their ward. And we have the Citizen University where you can sign up and it's once a month and every department will showcase their department as well, take you on tours around the city," Goodwin said.

Residents can keep up with upcoming events and ways to get involved through the City of Rockport's website and social media.

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