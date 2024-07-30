Rockport GI Forum rewards students with $1,000 scholarship

ROCKPORT, Tx — The Rockport American GI Forum awarded six local students scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 academic year - a first for the organization in several years.

“As long as we’re alive and breathing, we’re gonna continue helping our local students make their dreams come true,” Vice Commander Andrew Flores told KRIS 6 about the scholarship. Flores served in the United States Armed Forces for six years.

The scholarship returned as a way to continue the legacy of the veterans no longer with us.

“As time’s gone on, a lot of the veterans have gotten old, passed on, COVID, and we wanted to continue on with what our fathers did in the past, and that’s what we’re doing again today,” Flores said.

With 75 applicants, the scholarship required an essay explaining the author’s experience with education so far and their goals for the future. The scholarship awarded $400 to each of the six recipients to help purchase any campus essentials.

KRIS 6 News Scholarship recipient Adreya Nunez chats with some of the members from the Rockport American GI Forum. Nunez was one of the six recipients of this year's scholarship.

One of the recipients is Adrian Estrada, a recent graduate of Rockport-Fulton High School.

“You know, I didn’t really think it was too important to apply to any local scholarships, but when I knew this scholarship was available, I took the opportunity," Adrian said.

Another recipient and Rockport-Fulton graduate is Andreya Nunez. She explained that she had been applying to many scholarships during her high school years and “was looking for any help I could get towards my education.”

Estrada will be attending Texas A&M University - Kingsville with a major in industrial management, while Nunez will be attending Del Mar College with a major in health sciences.

