ROCKPORT, Tx — Miguel "Mikee" Ibarra, 15, was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia on May 26 after months of symptoms his body had been quietly fighting through.

Maria Ibarra, Mikee's mother, said she first noticed something was wrong when her son began coming home with persistent headaches.

Rockport Fulton teen football player battles rare bone marrow disorder after more than a year of symptoms

"He would come walking to the vehicle, and he would just hold his head and do this motion like that. And I was like, 'What's wrong?' 'My head hurts. I've been getting headaches,'" Ibarra said.

Mikee is a football player at Rockport-Fulton ISD. Toward the end of April, head coach Eric Soza said the team began to notice something wasn't right when Mikee's skin started turning yellow.

"Our coaches noticed that he was kind of not feeling himself, " Soza said. "After a few days, they ended up sending him to our trainer here at the school district."

Severe aplastic anemia is a rare and serious bone marrow failure disorder that prevents the body from producing enough red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets to function properly. Doctors have since told his mother the disorder had likely been developing for more than a year before his diagnosis.

Maria Ibarra said it was her son who ultimately pushed the family to seek medical help.

"He's like, 'Mom, you need to take me to the doctor. I don't feel well.' When he told me that, I'm like, 'Okay, something serious is going on,'" Ibarra said.

For now, football has been put on hold as Mikee focuses on his health. Soza described him as a standout member of the team, both on and off the field.

"That position, the offensive and defensive line, they're the most unselfish group. Even at the freshman level, he was all about the team, and he's a very hard worker," Soza said.

Those who know Mikee said that work ethic extended beyond football. He helped with construction projects, worked as a busser to earn his own money, and volunteered after last year's Kerrville floods. His mother said she marvels at the strength he showed even as his body was quietly struggling.

"How did he have the strength to go through this? I'm sure his body was tired, and he was still pushing his limits. Football itself, the workouts, this heat, you know," Ibarra said.

Mikee is currently undergoing treatment to help his body begin producing healthy blood cells again. His mother is asking the community for prayers and has a message for other parents.

"Listen to your kids, and listen to your instincts. When your gut is telling you, 'I think something is going on,' just go get your child checked or talk to them more," Ibarra said.

For more information on how to support Mikee and his family during his treatment, click here.