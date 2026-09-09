ROCKPORT, Tx — A 71-year-old woman who was struck and killed while crossing Business Highway 35 South Monday morning is being remembered by those who knew her as an “abuelita” and a familiar face in the Rockport community.

Rosa Nieto Morales was crossing Business Highway 35 South at Market Street when she was hit by a vehicle, according to the Rockport Police Department.

Stephanie Molina Rockport community remembers 71-year-old woman killed crossing Business 35

For years, Nieto was a familiar face along Market Street, working at both Rosita’s Taco Shop and Fresco Eats, which are just blocks apart.

Those who worked alongside her say she became much more than a coworker.

“She was kind of like our grandma to us, like abuelita, so she’s very missed,” said Zac Partenheimer, co-owner of Rosita’s Taco Shop.

Nieto’s connection to Rosita’s also extended to her family. Partenheimer said her three daughters and granddaughter have all worked at the restaurant.

“She’s just kind of a caring person, quiet,” Partenheimer said. “She’ll come and flip tortillas for us, peel potatoes, just talk to the girls, just kinda be around.”

Rockport Police Chief Nathan Anderson said Nieto was in the crosswalk when she was struck by an 88-year-old driver in a 2011 Jeep.

“He was facing a green light. Miss Nieto Morales was in the crosswalk, crossing Business 35 South in this south side of the crosswalk whenever he struck her,” Anderson said.

Police said Nieto had a do-not-walk signal at the time of the crash.

According to Anderson, the driver stopped after the collision and attempted to render aid. Police do not anticipate filing charges against him, but the department is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anderson said the incident also serves as a reminder that both drivers and pedestrians have a role in staying safe at intersections.

“Especially in a town like Rockport, where we do have a lot of pedestrians that are crossing roadways ... make sure you don't go into the intersection unless you have that walk sign,” Anderson said.

Following Nieto’s death, Partenheimer said her family has received an outpouring of support from people throughout Rockport.

“It just shows the community of Rockport,” Partenheimer said. “When you know somebody in Rockport, you know kind of everybody in Rockport. Everybody's kind of there to support each other.”

Those close to Nieto’s family said they hope to bring her body back to Mexico, where she can be laid to rest.

To help Nieto’s family, you can click here.