Fire crews battle blaze near Rockport High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A structure fire broke out near Rockport High School in the 1200 block of Enterprise, with the building becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Traffic on Enterprise is being diverted at N Live Oak Street and at Omohundro.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from Enterprise at this time.

Fire Chief Nathan Anderson confirmed that crews are actively working to combat the blaze. The structure is completely engulfed, Anderson said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No additional details about potential injuries or evacuations have been released at this time.

KRIS 6 is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

