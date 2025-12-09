Decked-Out Rockport draws crowds, delivers major sales bump

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport has transformed its downtown shopping experience this holiday season with new attractions designed to keep visitors spending longer and more frequently in local businesses.

Every year, Rhonda Wilson flies in from Michigan, and her first stop is always the same Rockport gift shop. She calls New Beginnings "true Southern comfort" — a shopping experience she says you won't find back home.

"The first minute that I get here I come into New Beginnings and spend my money for the whole season and then my husband is mad at me," Wilson said.

"All your Southern things are wonderful, all their Christmas decorations are wonderful, it's a whole different experience from Michigan," Wilson said.

This year Rockport has turned the experience up a notch with a holiday train, extra lights, an ice rink and late-night shopping — all designed to keep visitors downtown longer and spending more.

Michelle Simmons, owner of New Beginnings, has noticed the difference.

"The colored lights have been fantastic for all of us. We can definitely see an increase in foot traffic on the weekends and in the evenings — really throughout the week," Simmons said.

More foot traffic means more sales and more reasons for Rockport to keep investing in downtown.

Jennifer Day, executive director of the Culture Arts District, says there's always been a need in a small town like Rockport to support merchants and enhance sales.

Those sales don't just help shop owners — they help the entire city.

"It enhances sales tax, which enhances city services so it's a big circle," Day said.

From gift bags to city services, Rockport's holiday upgrades are paying off for businesses and the community.

