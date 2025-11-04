City of Rockport warns of fraudulent invoice scam

ROCKPORT, Tx — The City of Rockport has issued a warning about fraudulent invoices and applications being circulated that falsely appear to come from the city government.

According to a press release issued by the city, the fake documents may reference construction projects, variance applications, or other city-related matters and typically request payment through wire transfer.

City officials emphasize that these are not legitimate city communications. While the fraudulent documents may display the City Seal, other details clearly indicate they are not official.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspicious Invoice

City officials advise anyone who receives such an invoice or payment request to:



Do not respond or send payment

Delete the message immediately

Change your passwords as a precaution

The city is urging all residents and businesses to verify any invoice, application, or payment request by contacting the City of Rockport directly before taking any action.

This type of fraud scheme, which impersonates government entities to extract money from unsuspecting victims, has become increasingly common across municipalities nationwide. The scammers often create convincing-looking documents that include official logos and formatting to appear legitimate.

