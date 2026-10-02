Woodsboro tenant says rental home has rodents, water damage, and unsafe flooring; landlord promises repairs

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas —

A Woodsboro tenant says his rental home has a growing list of problems — including rodents, water damage, unsafe flooring, and air conditioning issues.

Woodsboro tenant reports rodents, water damage and AC problems in rental home

After Thurman Golemon brought his concerns to KRIS 6 and I started looking into his story, his landlord visited the property and promised to make some of those repairs.

"But over time, it just became apparent more and more issues were exposing themselves," Golemon said.

Golemon says the problems include the air conditioning running 8 to 10 degrees hotter than the thermostat setting, evidence of rodents, water coming into the home, and flooring he says has become unsafe.

"It's getting 8 to 10 degrees hotter than what the thermostat is set at… There's evidence of rodent… appeared to be rats," Golemon said.

The water damage has reached the back bedroom — a space Golemon says he no longer considers safe for anyone to use.

"I've got a cracked overflow pan… and the ceiling… water was flowing into the bedroom… I consider that room unsafe for anybody," Golemon said.

Golemon says he has found a program that could help with accessibility improvements at the property, but it requires the property owner to sign off.

After I contacted the landlord for comment, he visited the property with his crew to look at the floor. He acknowledged the floor needs work and said he plans to remove and replace the flooring. He also said he is willing to sign the paperwork for the accessibility repairs and plans to have the AC checked again.

The landlord disputed some of Golemon's characterization of the home, saying he does not believe the house is falling apart and that he believes the roof is in good condition.

"Why would you not want to get your house fixed?" Golemon said.

For now, Golemon says he wants the repairs completed and the accessibility issues addressed. The big question is whether those promises turn into completed repairs. I'll keep following up to see what actually gets fixed and when.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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