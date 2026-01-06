Woodsboro family searching for puppy after delivery driver drives away with dog

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — A Woodsboro family is desperately searching for their missing Chihuahua puppy after surveillance video allegedly shows a driver who delivers Amazon packages taking the dog from their property on December 17.

Nathan and Corrine Eby had just adopted two Chihuahua puppies named Bonnie and Clyde from Pet Adoptions of Cuero when the incident occurred at 6:48 a.m. while the puppies were outside for a potty break.

"I was shocked, I was so shocked like no way," Corrine Eby said.

The couple's surveillance footage allegedly shows the delivery driver petting both puppies, taking a photo of the package, and then walking away with one of them before eventually picking up the puppy and placing it into his car.

"Because we live out in the country, we thought maybe, uh, an animal came and got it or something. We, you know, so we started reviewing the surveillance and saw the delivery guy taking it," Nathan Eby said.

The family initially thought a wild animal might have taken Bonnie, but the surveillance video revealed what allegedly happened. Nathan Eby expressed concerns about the driver's intentions beyond taking their pet.

"I was pretty concerned of, you know, because I was wondering, is this guy casing houses during Christmas time and stealing things, you know, what else is he gonna steal?," Nathan Eby said.

Amazon confirmed the delivery person was a third-party or Flex driver and stated the driver is not currently delivering to Amazon customers while the investigation continues. The Refugio County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the case.

The Ebys say they order from Amazon frequently and nothing like this has ever happened before.

"You would think amazon would hire people they can trust," Corrine Eby said.

The family is now left with just Clyde and hopes to be reunited with Bonnie. They have a simple message for the driver who took their puppy.

"Leave it at the porch, just where you found it," Corrine Eby said.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation can contact the Refugio County Sheriff's Department at 361-526-2351.

