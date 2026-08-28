Refugio Town Council meets in special called meeting weeks after mayor, others were indicted

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas —

The Refugio Town Council met Thursday night for a special called meeting, going into executive session to consult with the city attorney.

The meeting came about two weeks after five people, including Mayor Wanda Dukes, were indicted.

When the council returned to open session, one member requested a future agenda item to discuss changing who is authorized to sign on the city's bank accounts and other signatory accounts. The council did not take action on that request Thursday night — it will have to come back on a future agenda.

The council also considered four items involving grants, including Operation Stonegarden, Operation Lone Star, and two Texas General Land Office CDBG-MIT grants.

The council did not discuss the details of its executive session in open meeting. I spent approximately two hours in a separate room with the city secretary and police chief during the executive session portion of the meeting.

The criminal cases stemming from the indictments are still pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

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