Refugio mourns loss of track and football star Toya Cardin Jones, who died days before his 50th birthday

The Refugio community is mourning the loss of one of its own: Toya Cardin Jones, a Refugio High School graduate who went on to achieve success on the national stage.

A member of the class of 1995, Jones won 13 gold medals in Texas high school track and field, earning 17 state-meet medals overall.

He went on to Texas A&M, where he became a two-sport athlete, helping the Aggies win the 1997 NCAA Track and Field National Championship and the 1998 Big 12 Football Championship.

Jones also made his mark in that football title game, making a key tackle at the end of regulation against Kansas State, helping send the game into double overtime, where the Aggies claimed the title.

He later played professional football in the NFL, XFL, and Canadian Football League.

In 2020, Jones was inducted into the Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame.

He died on Oct. 22 at the age of 49, just six days before his 50th birthday.

His legacy, however, goes beyond the records and championships, leaving a lasting impact on the Refugio community.

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