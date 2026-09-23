Propane tanker overturns on US 77 in Refugio County, prompting road closure

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — A propane tanker overturned Wednesday on U.S. 77 in Refugio County, prompting the Texas Department of Public Safety to shut down a portion of the highway after the trailer began leaking propane.

The tanker crashed near Melon Creek. As a precaution, DPS closed both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 77 between Refugio and State Highway 239, just south of the Victoria County line.

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Northbound traffic was diverted to State Highway 183, while southbound traffic was rerouted at Highway 239E.

DPS urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

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