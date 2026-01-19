Historic Refugio County Courthouse begins $13 million restoration after groundbreaking ceremony

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The historic Refugio County Courthouse in Refugio, Texas, took a major step toward preservation today with a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of its long-awaited restoration project.

The 108-year-old courthouse, designed by renowned San Antonio architect Atlee B. Ayres in 1917, will undergo critical repairs funded by more than $13 million in grants from state agencies. The restoration comes after years of deterioration exacerbated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which caused water intrusion and ongoing structural issues.

"It represents the community's strength and has withstood everything you can throw at a courthouse, and it's still fighting," County Judge Jhiela "Gigi" Poynter said.

The courthouse exemplifies the southwestern Beaux Arts style with strong influences from Spanish Colonial Revival and Mission architecture. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002, it serves as a key symbol of community resiliency in Refugio County.

The current structure replaced previous courthouses dating back to around 1850, including buildings that burned down before the 1917 reconstruction.

Phased restoration approach

While a full restoration carries an estimated $26 million price tag, county officials developed a phased approach to align with available funding. The current project focuses on Phase 1 priorities using secured grant money.

Refugio County obtained more than $9 million through the Texas Department of Emergency Management, likely tied to disaster recovery efforts including post-Harvey repairs. Additionally, the Texas Historical Commission awarded the county a $4 million emergency grant under its Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program.

The emergency grant was part of Round XIII awards announced in July 2024, where the commission distributed over $46 million total to nine counties for courthouse preservation projects.

Critical repairs underway

The Phase 1 restoration will address the most urgent structural needs, including replacing flat roofs that have allowed water intrusion, improving site drainage and foundation systems, and rehabilitating the 1951 south jail addition both inside and outside.

Workers will also restore the original 1917 courthouse windows to their 1951 period of significance, preserving the building's historic character while improving functionality.

The restoration project represents years of planning by architects who developed detailed proposals for both comprehensive and phased restoration approaches to accommodate budget realities.

