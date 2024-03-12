PORT A SPRING BREAK SHOOTING: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — One man is dead, and another is hospitalized after being shot at a Port Aransas beach.

According to a press release sent out by the Port Aransas Police Department, just before midnight, Port Aransas Police and deputies with Nueces County Constable Precinct 4 were dispersing a large crowd near Marker 42 Tuesday morning.

KRIS 6 News

When officers heard gunshots nearby, the crowd began running. When officers approached, they found a white male, later identified as a 22-year-old Ingleside man, who had been shot in the chest. Officers began first aid.

About six minutes later, someone called 911 to report shots fired near Marker 27, near Beach Access Road 1. Officers then found a 19-year-old Alice man who had been shot in the abdomen. He had also been shot near Marker 42, but a friend had taken him to Marker 27.

KRIS 6 News

Both victims were taken to Corpus Christi Medical Center's Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi. The Ingleside man was pronounced dead at the hospital. As of Tuesday morning, the Alice man was undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

According to the release, details are preliminary. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim from Ingleside knew each other. There's no word on whether the victim from Alice knew the suspect.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, light-complected white Hispanic male who was last seen driving a gray or silver vehicle believed to be a newer model BMW with dark rims.