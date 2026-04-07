West Nueces County residents thankful for weekend rain amid drought

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — Residents in West Nueces County were overjoyed by the rain that fell this Easter weekend.

Many shared that excitement, sending in photos to the KRIS 6 News Coastal Bend Weather Watch Facebook group, where rain gauges measured a few inches of rain.

"We were excited to receive the rain because much needed, as everybody knows," Driscoll resident Anita Camacho said.

The reason for the overjoyed reaction is the intensity of the drought, especially in rural areas of West Nueces County, where the dry soil easily soaks up water.

"It was a blessing, on my rain gauge here today, I measured 2.7 inches," Robstown resident Emmett Reyes said.

Reyes noted the effects of the extreme drought on his property.

"You can look at my sidewalks. They're all cracked open, and that's due to the extreme drought we had," Reyes said.

"It's only just close to my porch and maybe around, but other than that, all the back is just dead," Camacho said.

Although it was nice to receive rain, residents tell Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina it is just not like how it used to be.

"Normally, these ditches get filled with rain even though it's not full, but I always have water in there, and this time there was no water," Camacho said.

"The whole thing was about 3 to 4 ft high on the rainy season, and right now it's all dried up," Reyes said.

Residents said they will continue to remain optimistic about the future of the Coastal Bend.

"It's a blessing," Reyes said. "It's a good thing we got some rain, and hopefully we can continue getting rain."

"All we can all do is just pray for more rain… That's all we can do," Camacho said.

KRIS 6 meteorologists have mentioned the Coastal Bend is going to need a lot more rain to help the drought, but residents say it is better than nothing.

