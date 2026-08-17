West Nile virus detected in mosquito pool near Chapman Ranch

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County health officials announced Sunday that West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito pool collected near Chapman Ranch in Corpus Christi, prompting immediate vector control measures and public health advisories for area residents.

The positive test result was confirmed on Aug. 17, 2026, marking the latest detection of the mosquito-borne illness in South Texas as the region continues to monitor for vector-borne diseases during peak mosquito season.

Nueces County Vector Control has implemented daily spraying operations in the affected area outside Corpus Christi city limits, according to Public Works Director Juan Pimentel. The department will continue monitoring mosquito pools throughout the region to track the virus's presence and prevent further spread.

County Judge Connie Scott said:

"We're taking this detection seriously and have activated our standard protocols for West Nile virus surveillance and control. Our vector control team is working diligently to reduce mosquito populations in the affected area."

County officials emphasized that the detection is part of routine surveillance activities designed to protect public health. The monitoring program allows officials to identify virus presence before human cases occur, enabling proactive prevention measures.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While most people infected with the virus experience no symptoms, some may develop fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash. In rare cases, the virus can cause serious neurological complications.

Health officials are urging residents, particularly those living near Chapman Ranch, to take the following protective measures:

Use effective repellent: Apply mosquito repellent containing DEET when outdoors.

Dress appropriately: Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, especially during peak mosquito activity.

Time outdoor activities wisely: Avoid spending time outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Eliminate breeding sites: Remove standing water from property, including flower pots, gutters, and containers.

Residents with questions about West Nile virus prevention or who wish to report areas of standing water can contact Nueces County Public Works at (361) 888-0490. Those seeking additional information about the county's response can reach Scott's office at (361) 888-0444.

The county will continue providing updates as the situation develops and additional mosquito pool testing results become available.

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